Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

Nike Crew socks
Bethany9116a054ac9a4478ba97a0272c28dccc
The socks are really comfortable and thanks for your help!!!
Klarna Available at checkout.
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Nike Crew socks
Bethany9116a054ac9a4478ba97a0272c28dccc
The socks are really comfortable and thanks for your help!!!
High quality Nike Socks
Schema 12
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These socks are so comfortable and are very popular. Nike is. Top of line product
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Such a staple!
Buster
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great quality and feel. Will definitely purchase again.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Everyday Elevated