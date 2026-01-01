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Nike Essentials Hooded Overalls Baby Overalls - Pale Ivory

Nike Essentials Hooded Overalls

Baby Overalls

199,90 kr.
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The littlest athletes can be snug as a bug (in a rug!) in these overalls, which are made from soft French terry fabric that feels gentle on babies' sensitive skin. The full-zip closure makes changing and dressing easy, and the hood provides extra optional coverage and super-cosy feels.


  • Colour Shown: Pale Ivory
  • Style: FV4455-110

Nike Essentials Hooded Overalls

199,90 kr.

The littlest athletes can be snug as a bug (in a rug!) in these overalls, which are made from soft French terry fabric that feels gentle on babies' sensitive skin. The full-zip closure makes changing and dressing easy, and the hood provides extra optional coverage and super-cosy feels.

Benefits

The full-zip closure makes changing, layering and dressing easy.

Product details

  • 60% cotton, 40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pale Ivory
  • Style: FV4455-110

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Essentials Hooded Overalls Baby Overalls

    Nike Essentials Hooded Overalls

    199,90 kr.

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