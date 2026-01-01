Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. And he needs a kit that can match his intensity. This lightweight knit top uses our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.
- Colour Shown: University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue
- Style: HV0229-739
Erling Haaland Academy
On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. And he needs a kit that can match his intensity. This lightweight knit top uses our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- The mesh side panels add breathability where you need it most.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue
- Style: HV0229-739
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'8" (142cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'8" (141cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Erling Haaland Academy