Recycled Materials
Erling Haaland Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Klarna Available at checkout.
On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. So it's no surprise he needs a kit that can match his intensity. These lightweight knit shorts use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.
- Colour Shown: University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue
- Style: HV0213-739
Erling Haaland Academy
On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. So it's no surprise he needs a kit that can match his intensity. These lightweight knit shorts use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Elastic waistband with drawcord lets you fine-tune your perfect fit.
Product details
- Body/mesh: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue
- Style: HV0213-739
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′0″ (152cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Erling Haaland Academy.
Erling Haaland Academy