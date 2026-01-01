 
image 1 of 5
Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts - University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue

Recycled Materials

Erling Haaland Academy

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts

24% off

Klarna Available at checkout.

On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. So it's no surprise he needs a kit that can match his intensity. These lightweight knit shorts use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.


  • Colour Shown: University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue
  • Style: HV0213-739

Erling Haaland Academy

24% off

On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. So it's no surprise he needs a kit that can match his intensity. These lightweight knit shorts use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord lets you fine-tune your perfect fit.

Product details

  • Body/mesh: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue
  • Style: HV0213-739

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′0″ (152cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Erling Haaland Academy.

    Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts

    Erling Haaland Academy

    24% off

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 7