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England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
649,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB7869-486
England Tech Fleece
649,90 kr.
Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.
Product Details
- Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB7869-486
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′7″ (138cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Tech Fleece
649,90 kr.