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England FA Academy
Nike Football
189,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
- Colour Shown: White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy
- Style: IQ0655-100
England FA Academy
189,90 kr.
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
Product details
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Red/Blue/Midnight Navy
- Style: IQ0655-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England FA Academy
189,90 kr.