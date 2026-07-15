England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

Nice but small & narrow
KatieF597137378
Comes some and very narrow on the body.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
England Energy
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3 stars
Nice but small & narrow
KatieF597137378
Comes some and very narrow on the body.
Estilo noventero
JosebaL704810686
Talla un poco más grande lo habitual, queda amplia. Estilo noventero, más para vestir que para hacer deporte
England Energy