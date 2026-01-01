England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Fo Joggers

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England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
329,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7971-410
England Club Fleece
329,90 kr.
Soft, warm and comfy—you could practically live in these England Joggers. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pocket bags: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
- Style: IB7971-410
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (155cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England Club Fleece
329,90 kr.