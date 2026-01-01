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England 2026/27 Pitch Ball Nike Pitch Ball - White/Obsidian

England 2026/27 Pitch Ball

Nike Pitch Ball

189,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.


  • Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
  • Style: IQ7531-100

England 2026/27 Pitch Ball

189,90 kr.

Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.

Benefits

Machine-stitched textured casing optimises shape, feel and durability; rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.

Product Details

  • Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
  • 62% polyester/28% nylon/5% rubber/5% elastane
  • Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
  • Style: IQ7531-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    England 2026/27 Pitch Ball Nike Pitch Ball

    England 2026/27 Pitch Ball

    189,90 kr.

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