England 2026/27 Pitch Ball
Nike Pitch Ball
Klarna Available at checkout.
Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
- Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
- Style: IQ7531-100
England 2026/27 Pitch Ball
Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
Benefits
Machine-stitched textured casing optimises shape, feel and durability; rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.
Product Details
- Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
- 62% polyester/28% nylon/5% rubber/5% elastane
- Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
- Style: IQ7531-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England 2026/27 Pitch Ball