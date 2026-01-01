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Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts - Phantom

Recycled Materials

Nike Energy

Women's Woven Shorts

949,90 kr.
Phantom
Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IO1988-030

Nike Energy

949,90 kr.

These lightweight shorts have two layers of fabric—a tight inner layer and a loose outer one—for comfort and coverage. We added plenty of pocket options so that you can stay focused on your pace and nothing else.

Product Details

  • Zip pockets
  • Elastic waistband with drawstring
  • Body/lining: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IO1988-030

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (172cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts

    Nike Energy

    949,90 kr.

    Complete the look