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Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Women's Tank Top
879,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Get comfy in this slim-fitting, layered tank made with lightweight and stretchy fabric.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO1985-010
Nike Energy
879,90 kr.
Get comfy in this slim-fitting, layered tank made with lightweight and stretchy fabric.
Product Details
- 94% polyester/6% elastane
- Tight fit
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO1985-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size L and is 5′9″ (174cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Energy
879,90 kr.