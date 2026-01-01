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Nike Energy Women's Tank Top - Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Energy

Women's Tank Top

879,90 kr.
Black
Phantom
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Get comfy in this slim-fitting, layered tank made with lightweight and stretchy fabric.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IO1985-010

Nike Energy

879,90 kr.

Get comfy in this slim-fitting, layered tank made with lightweight and stretchy fabric.

Product Details

  • 94% polyester/6% elastane
  • Tight fit
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IO1985-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size L and is 5′9″ (174cm approx.)
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Energy Women's Tank Top

    Nike Energy

    879,90 kr.

    Complete the look

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