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Nike Energy Women's Bodysuit - Phantom

Nike Energy

Women's Bodysuit

679,90 kr.
Phantom
Black

Klarna Available at checkout.

Show off your form in this sleek bodysuit. The midweight, ultra-soft fabric offers smooth coverage so the only thing that shines through is your confidence.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IM6096-030

Nike Energy

679,90 kr.

Show off your form in this sleek bodysuit. The midweight, ultra-soft fabric offers smooth coverage so the only thing that shines through is your confidence.

Product Details

  • Body/Lining: 53% nylon/47% elastane. Gusset lining: 60% cotton/40% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IM6096-030

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (172cm approx.)
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Energy Women's Bodysuit

    Nike Energy

    679,90 kr.