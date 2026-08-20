image 1 of 6
Nike Energy
Women's Bodysuit
679,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Show off your form in this sleek bodysuit. The midweight, ultra-soft fabric offers smooth coverage so the only thing that shines through is your confidence.
- Colour Shown: Phantom
- Style: IM6096-030
Nike Energy
679,90 kr.
Show off your form in this sleek bodysuit. The midweight, ultra-soft fabric offers smooth coverage so the only thing that shines through is your confidence.
Product Details
- Body/Lining: 53% nylon/47% elastane. Gusset lining: 60% cotton/40% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Phantom
- Style: IM6096-030
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (172cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
No reviews
Nike Energy
679,90 kr.