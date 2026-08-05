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Highly Rated
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair) - White/Black/Black

Nike Elite 2.0

Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

119,90 kr.
White/Black/Black
Black/White/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HM0285-100

Nike Elite 2.0

119,90 kr.

Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.

Product details

  • Arch band
  • 90% polyester/6% lyocell/4% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HM0285-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′6″ (168cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (143)

4.8 stars

  • Reliable

    Coachad

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Exactly as they have always been. Teenager approved.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great socks

    Mikewattz

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Picked these up a few weeks ago for work and the keep my feet dry and feeling great and comfy

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Amazing cushion

    Jerome91

    The cushion on these socks are amazing and very comfortable to play basketball with

Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

Nike Elite 2.0

119,90 kr.

Complete the look

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