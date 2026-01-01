Nike Dunk Low By You
Custom Men's Shoes
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Black, white and you all over. The Dunk will always be a classic, and now you can customise your very own. Mix up the textures with croc, python, ostrich, stingray and premium leathers, then add some shine with reflective design options on the Swoosh logo and backtab. For a final touch, choose between a classic black or white sole, or switch it up with Gum Rubber. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IM1408-900
Nike Dunk Low By You
Black, white and you all over. The Dunk will always be a classic, and now you can customise your very own. Mix up the textures with croc, python, ostrich, stingray and premium leathers, then add some shine with reflective design options on the Swoosh logo and backtab. For a final touch, choose between a classic black or white sole, or switch it up with Gum Rubber. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
What's your base?
Croc, python, ostrich, stingray and premium tumbled leather—mix and match to layer up in your favourite textures.
Classic combination
Play with the black and white to create your very own colour-blocked design.
Express yourself
Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Add a personal ID to the backtab with up to 5 characters on each shoe.
More benefits
- Upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
- Foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.
- Rubber outsole with classic pivot circle adds durable traction and heritage style.
Nike By You details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- Get personal with a customisable inscription on your shoes. Plus, your name is on the box.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IM1408-900
Nike Dunk
Born from a series of mash-ups, hacks and tight deadlines, the Nike Dunk landed on university basketball courts during the '85–'86 season. While the original 'College Colours' designs helped you stay true to your school, the Dunk didn't prove to be popular. But it was this humble sneaker's lack of popularity—and flat, grippy soles—that helped it jump the rails to captivate skateboarders. Decades later, this everyday favourite continues to be snatched up in countless colourways, proving its influence is undeniable.
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More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.