Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Visor

Cute but Velcro adjustment pulls longer here.
patty0d80bc11bce646eeb2729c6606ff0864
This is a cute visor, but the Velcro on the back for adjustments catches on my hair and pulls it out . If you don’t have short hair, beware!
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
This unstructured low-depth visor is made for tennis lovers both on and off the court. Ventilation in the design provides a breezy feel where you need it most, while the stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay fresh. The shortened AeroBill is designed for minimal distractions while you're serving so you can confidently play your best.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
This unstructured low-depth visor is made for tennis lovers both on and off the court. Ventilation in the design provides a breezy feel where you need it most, while the stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay fresh. The shortened AeroBill is designed for minimal distractions while you're serving so you can confidently play your best.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Cute but Velcro adjustment pulls longer here.
patty0d80bc11bce646eeb2729c6606ff0864
This is a cute visor, but the Velcro on the back for adjustments catches on my hair and pulls it out . If you don’t have short hair, beware!
Comfy stylish visor
DelgertuyaG931496917
Fits true size. Very comfortable. I like it black material inside because when you get sweaty it gets dirty easily. Looks fashionable. Whit color looks good on everything.
JorgeR234536497
Excellent. I gave it to my wife as a gift, and she loves it.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace