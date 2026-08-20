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Nike Downshifter 14 Men's Road Running Shoe - Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White

Nike Downshifter 14

Men's Road Running Shoe

529,90 kr.
Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
Black/Anthracite/Black
Summit White/Black/White/Metallic Silver
White/Racer Blue/Anthracite/Black
White/Midnight Navy/Summit White/Green Spark
Black/Anthracite/White/Red Orbit

Klarna Available at checkout.

  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1895-002

Nike Downshifter 14

529,90 kr.

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Benefits

  • Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
  • We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
  • Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

Product Details

  • Weight: approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1895-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Downshifter 14 Men's Road Running Shoe

    Nike Downshifter 14

    529,90 kr.