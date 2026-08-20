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Nike Downshifter 14
Men's Road Running Shoe
529,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
- Style: IB1895-002
Nike Downshifter 14
529,90 kr.
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Benefits
- Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
- We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
- Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.
Product Details
- Weight: approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)
- Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
- Style: IB1895-002
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Downshifter 14
529,90 kr.