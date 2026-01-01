Nike Dominate 8P
Basketball
Klarna Available at checkout.
Take control of the court with the Nike Dominate 8-panel basketball. Built for playing outside, the heavy-duty rubber cover offers long-lasting use, while the textured pebbles and deep channels on the surface allow for exceptional control and feel while handling the ball.
- Colour Shown: Orange/Black/Metallic Platinum/Black
- Style: BB9130-847
Nike Dominate 8P
Take control of the court with the Nike Dominate 8-panel basketball. Built for playing outside, the heavy-duty rubber cover offers long-lasting use, while the textured pebbles and deep channels on the surface allow for exceptional control and feel while handling the ball.
Benefits
- Durable rubber exterior ensures you're ready to take the court, game after game.
- Deep channels for easy hand alignment and ball control.
Product details
- Outdoor use
- 100% rubber
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Orange/Black/Metallic Platinum/Black
- Style: BB9130-847
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Dominate 8P