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Croatia 2026 T-shirt
Men's Nike Football T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Celebrate your team in this T-shirt. It's made from soft fabric for comfort. Signature crest and colours highlight your pride.
- Colour Shown: White/Hyper Royal/University Red
- Style: IO8647-100
Croatia 2026 T-shirt
219,90 kr.
Celebrate your team in this T-shirt. It's made from soft fabric for comfort. Signature crest and colours highlight your pride.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Colour Shown: White/Hyper Royal/University Red
- Style: IO8647-100
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Croatia 2026 T-shirt
219,90 kr.