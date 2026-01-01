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Croatia 2026 T-shirt Men's Nike Football T-Shirt - White/Hyper Royal/University Red

Croatia 2026 T-shirt

Men's Nike Football T-Shirt

219,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Celebrate your team in this T-shirt. It's made from soft fabric for comfort. Signature crest and colours highlight your pride.


  • Colour Shown: White/Hyper Royal/University Red
  • Style: IO8647-100

Croatia 2026 T-shirt

219,90 kr.

Celebrate your team in this T-shirt. It's made from soft fabric for comfort. Signature crest and colours highlight your pride.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Colour Shown: White/Hyper Royal/University Red
  • Style: IO8647-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Croatia 2026 T-shirt Men's Nike Football T-Shirt

    Croatia 2026 T-shirt

    219,90 kr.

    Complete the look