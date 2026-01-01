Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
This Strike Top is designed with details specifically tailored for football's rising stars. The 1/2-zip design makes it easy to remove when you're warmed up and ready to hit the pitch. A slim, streamlined fit and sweat-wicking fabric help to keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
- Colour Shown: Laser Blue/Sport Red/White
- Style: IO8629-436
Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top
This Strike Top is designed with details specifically tailored for football's rising stars. The 1/2-zip design makes it easy to remove when you're warmed up and ready to hit the pitch. A slim, streamlined fit and sweat-wicking fabric help to keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Colour Shown: Laser Blue/Sport Red/White
- Style: IO8629-436
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Croatia 2026 Strike Drill Top