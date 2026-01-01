Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Pre-Match
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim, streamlined fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.
- Colour Shown: Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White
- Style: IO8705-447
Croatia 2026 Pre-Match
After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim, streamlined fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Colour Shown: Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White
- Style: IO8705-447
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′10″ (147cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Croatia 2026 Pre-Match