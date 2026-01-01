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Croatia 2026 Pre-Match Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top - Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White

Recycled Materials

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match

Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top

479,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim, streamlined fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.


  • Colour Shown: Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White
  • Style: IO8705-447

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match

479,90 kr.

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim, streamlined fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Colour Shown: Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White
  • Style: IO8705-447

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4′10″ (147cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Croatia 2026 Pre-Match Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top

    Croatia 2026 Pre-Match

    479,90 kr.

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