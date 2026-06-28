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Croatia 2026 Pre-Match Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top - Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White

Recycled Materials

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top

529,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim, streamlined fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.


  • Colour Shown: Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White
  • Style: IO8626-447

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match

529,90 kr.

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim, streamlined fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Colour Shown: Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White
  • Style: IO8626-447

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Hrvaska aufwärmen Dress

    Daniel249e4ab40ccb4e139835c2bc38193de6

    Klasse Dress , alles Bestens. Sieht sehr schön aus . Hingucker

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match

529,90 kr.

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