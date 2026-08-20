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Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes - Sail/Light Orewood Brown/Cream II

Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'

Women's Shoes

649,90 kr.
Sail/Light Orewood Brown/Cream II
Spruce Aura/Sail
White/White/White

Klarna Available at checkout.

In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past. Embroidered flowers add a delicate finish.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/Light Orewood Brown/Cream II
  • Style: IV5530-101

Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'

649,90 kr.

In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past. Embroidered flowers add a delicate finish.

Benefits

  • Synthetic leather upper ages to soft perfection.
  • The rubber cupsole adds durability and traction.
  • Perforations on the toe and the sides add breathability.

Product Details

  • Synthetic leather upper
  • Padded collar
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Sail/Light Orewood Brown/Cream II
  • Style: IV5530-101

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes

    Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'

    649,90 kr.