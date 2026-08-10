Great Store
AaronH778789036
They’re great and my grandson love dem boss on his foot too
Klarna Available at checkout.
Your little one will feel like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic mid-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. A hook-and-loop strap makes it easy to take the shoe on and off.
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
ALL-STAR COMFORT.
Your little one will feel like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic mid-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. A hook-and-loop strap makes it easy to take the shoe on and off.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
Great Store
AaronH778789036
They’re great and my grandson love dem boss on his foot too
SuperStar2
Really cute! Our daughter spotted these online and started dancing she like them so much. After we received them, she has worn them almost everyday.
Love it
QuintazW656454241
Perfect shoe for a toddler Fits great and very versatile with many of her clothes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Explore the Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
This classic high-top design features durable leather that's easy to clean, plus two hook-and-loop straps for a secure, easy fit.
The soft padding around the ankle and tongue brings extra comfort to little walkers.