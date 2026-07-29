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Nike Control Football - White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black

Nike Control

Football

1.049 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.


  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100

Nike Control

1.049 kr.

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.

Benefits

  • The contrasting colours allow the ball to maintain a high level of visual performance.
  • The engineered placement of ink adds grip while enhancing the aerodynamic properties.

Product Details

  • 37% polyurethane (PU)/33% rubber/20% polyester/10% rayon
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Awesome sauce

    parisj750639359

    This ball is amazing a little hard to the touch but I adjusted quickly the curve I can put on this ball is unreal I do recommended

Nike Control Football

Nike Control

1.049 kr.

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