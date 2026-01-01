Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
Klarna Available at checkout.
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy tote's main compartment has a plush-lined laptop sleeve to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pouch on one side fits most large water bottles for ease. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1283-010
Nike Commute
Fashion meets function for the modern commuter. This trendy tote's main compartment has a plush-lined laptop sleeve to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pouch on one side fits most large water bottles for ease. Reflective design details add a flashy finish.
Benefits
- Removable shoulder strap and large carry handles let you mix up how you travel.
- Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.
- Internal sleeve fits up to a 15" laptop.
Product Details
- 30cm W x 41cm H x 15cm D (approx.)
- Main body: 100% nylon. Lining: 95% polyester/5% nylon. Coin pocket: Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Reflect Silver
- Style: IQ1283-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Commute