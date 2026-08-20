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Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
199,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth cotton twill that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.
- Colour Shown: White/Black
- Style: FB5368-100
Nike Club
199,90 kr.
A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth cotton twill that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.
Benefits
- Nike Club caps feature a mid-depth design with classic style, versatile for any occasion.
- Cotton twill feels soft and smooth on your skin for easy, all-day wear.
- Mid-depth design fits just above the head for a versatile profile that's casual and easy to style.
- Back closure is adjustable using the metal slider. Excess back strap can be neatly tucked into the sweatband.
Product Details
- Embroidered eyelets
- Embroidered Nike Futura logo on the centre of the crown
- 100% cotton
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Black
- Style: FB5368-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
199,90 kr.