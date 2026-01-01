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Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Denim Painter's Cap
249,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
An air-brushed paint technique brings a distressed, broken-in look to this denim Club cap. It has a curved bill and mid-depth for a classic look. A
- Colour Shown: College Navy/Pink Foam
- Style: IQ1314-419
Nike Club
249,90 kr.
An air-brushed paint technique brings a distressed, broken-in look to this denim Club cap. It has a curved bill and mid-depth for a classic look. A
Product Details
- Woven patch
- Adjustable back strap
- Metal slide closure
- Body: 100% cotton Front panel lining: 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: College Navy/Pink Foam
- Style: IQ1314-419
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
249,90 kr.