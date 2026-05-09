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Nike Club Structured Racing Cap - University Red/Black

Nike Club

Structured Racing Cap

25% off

Klarna Available at checkout.

Nike, the goddess of victory takes the lead with this racing-inspired cap. It has a structured, mid-depth fit and curved bill for a classic look.


  • Colour Shown: University Red/Black
  • Style: IH9259-696

Nike Club

25% off

Nike, the goddess of victory takes the lead with this racing-inspired cap. It has a structured, mid-depth fit and curved bill for a classic look.

Product Details

  • Adjustable back strap
  • Metal slide closure
  • Body: 100% cotton Back of front panel: 100% polyester.
  • Do not wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red/Black
  • Style: IH9259-696

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • love them so much I got all the colors!

    Nicholas57718698

    Dope hat! I love the details too!

Nike Club Structured Racing Cap

Nike Club

25% off

Complete the look

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