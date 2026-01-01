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Nike Club
Organiser Set (Four Pieces)
399,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Skip the clutter and stay organised. This set includes three storage cubes and a large shoe bag that lets you pack your sneakers separately from your other gear.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IW7999-091
Nike Club
399,90 kr.
Skip the clutter and stay organised. This set includes three storage cubes and a large shoe bag that lets you pack your sneakers separately from your other gear.
Benefits
- Multiple storage options make it easy to keep your things organised.
- Durable ripstop material for everyday use.
Product details
- 4lb/2kg
- Small bag: 30.5cm W x 15cm H x 9cm D (approx.). Medium bag: 30.5cm W x 23cm H x 9cm D (approx.). Large bag: 35.5cm W x 30.5cm H x 9cm D (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IW7999-091
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
399,90 kr.