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Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie - Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White

Nike Club

Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie

479,90 kr.
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
Black/Black/White
Obsidian/Obsidian/White
Light Magenta/Light Magenta/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This Nike Club hoodie is made from soft, French terry fabric. It has a classic fit that's designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: FN3866-063

Nike Club

479,90 kr.

This Nike Club hoodie is made from soft, French terry fabric. It has a classic fit that's designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.

Benefits

  • This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
  • A double-layer fleece hood adds extra softness and warmth.

Product details

  • Round braided drawcord
  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Pouch pocket
  • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • Body/hood lining: 80–84% cotton/16–20% polyester.
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: FN3866-063

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

3.8 stars

  • Super sweat à capuche

    Thibault991525035

    Rien à dire, parfait à la taille 👌🤝

  • Joanna690402492

    Idealna, wszystko w porządku .Polecam.

  • Daniel78fd90d8a48e4d328f691cd3cdc01926

    Wszystko jest super, rozmiar, dostawa no i oczywiście produkt sam w sobie.

Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie

Nike Club

479,90 kr.

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