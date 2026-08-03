Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts

sebastienpons@hotmail.fr
Basic à avoir dans ses tenues.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Built with the comfort of Nike Club, these French terry Alumni shorts have a casual cut that's relaxed through the seat and thighs.
Nike Club
Built with the comfort of Nike Club, these French terry Alumni shorts have a casual cut that's relaxed through the seat and thighs.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
sebastienpons@hotmail.fr
Basic à avoir dans ses tenues.
Alessio964280210
perfetti, molto comodi, li consiglio molto.
Un rosa sbiadito
DanielaV366644012
Sembrava carino il colore visto in foto, ma indossato e visto dal vivo non mi è piaciuto granché, troppo chiaro e senza identità. Inoltre la vestibilità mi sembra più ampia degli altri pantaloncini già in mio possesso dello stesso tipo.
Nike Club
Get the pieces you want to own your look.
Designed to bring sport into your signature seasonal style.