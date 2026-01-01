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Nike Club Laptop Sleeve - Space Purple/Bleached Coral/Black

Nike Club

Laptop Sleeve

279,90 kr.
Select Size

Klarna Available at checkout.

This water-resistant Nike Club Laptop Sleeve holds up to a 16" laptop and a front zip pocket stores a 14" tablet or accessories.


  • Colour Shown: Space Purple/Bleached Coral/Black
  • Style: IW7915-570

Nike Club

279,90 kr.

This water-resistant Nike Club Laptop Sleeve holds up to a 16" laptop and a front zip pocket stores a 14" tablet or accessories.

Product details

  • Fits up to a 16" laptop
  • Body: 54% nylon/40% polyester/6% elastane. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Space Purple/Bleached Coral/Black
  • Style: IW7915-570

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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