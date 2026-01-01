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Nike Club
Laptop Sleeve
279,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This water-resistant Nike Club Laptop Sleeve holds up to a 16" laptop and a front zip pocket stores a 14" tablet or accessories.
- Colour Shown: Space Purple/Bleached Coral/Black
- Style: IW7915-570
Nike Club
279,90 kr.
This water-resistant Nike Club Laptop Sleeve holds up to a 16" laptop and a front zip pocket stores a 14" tablet or accessories.
Product details
- Fits up to a 16" laptop
- Body: 54% nylon/40% polyester/6% elastane. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Space Purple/Bleached Coral/Black
- Style: IW7915-570
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
279,90 kr.