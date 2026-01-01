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Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
199,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
A classic baseball cap featuring Nike Swoosh style, this denim hat has an adjustable strapback closure for a customisable, comfy fit. The curved brim and interior sweatband helps keep littles cool and dry while they're having fun in the sun.
- Colour Shown: College Navy/White
- Style: IO8231-419
Nike Club
199,90 kr.
A classic baseball cap featuring Nike Swoosh style, this denim hat has an adjustable strapback closure for a customisable, comfy fit. The curved brim and interior sweatband helps keep littles cool and dry while they're having fun in the sun.
Benefits
- Mid-depth fit
- Curved brim
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: College Navy/White
- Style: IO8231-419
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
199,90 kr.