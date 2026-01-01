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Nike Club ID Tag - Black/Black/White

Nike Club

ID Tag

129,90 kr.
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

The Nike Club ID tag lets you keep your records right at your fingertips. The clear window displays your ID, contact information, pass or badge, while the Signature Club snap hook allows you to easily attach the tag to your bag, luggage or keyring.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IW7992-091

Nike Club

129,90 kr.

The Nike Club ID tag lets you keep your records right at your fingertips. The clear window displays your ID, contact information, pass or badge, while the Signature Club snap hook allows you to easily attach the tag to your bag, luggage or keyring.

Product details

  • Body: 100% polyester Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IW7992-091

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club ID Tag

    Nike Club

    129,90 kr.

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