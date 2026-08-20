 
image 1 of 2
Cleveland Cavaliers Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie - Team Red/Club Gold

Cleveland Cavaliers Club

Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

549,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

Soft fleece and the Cavaliers. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.


  • Colour Shown: Team Red/Club Gold
  • Style: HM9874-677

Cleveland Cavaliers Club

549,90 kr.

Soft fleece and the Cavaliers. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.

Product details

  • Body/hood lining: 79% cotton/21% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Team Red/Club Gold
  • Style: HM9874-677

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

No reviews

    Cleveland Cavaliers Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

    Cleveland Cavaliers Club

    549,90 kr.