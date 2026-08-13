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Nike 'City Pack' Men's T-Shirt - Dark Smoke Grey/Cool Grey/Grey Fog

Nike 'City Pack'

Men's T-Shirt

299,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

The Air Max lineage is full of distinct characters, each with their own personal style. Let's celebrate 'em.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Cool Grey/Grey Fog
  • Style: IQ3765-070

Nike 'City Pack'

299,90 kr.

The Air Max lineage is full of distinct characters, each with their own personal style. Let's celebrate 'em.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Cool Grey/Grey Fog
  • Style: IQ3765-070

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Qualität hochwertig

    Enrico841255912

    einfach topp Qualität. Super Material.

Nike 'City Pack' Men's T-Shirt

Nike 'City Pack'

299,90 kr.

Complete the look