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Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt - University Red

Chicago Bulls Essential

Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

24% off

Klarna Available at checkout.

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.


  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657

Chicago Bulls Essential

24% off

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.

Product details

  • 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

    Chicago Bulls Essential

    24% off