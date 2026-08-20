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Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
24% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.
- Colour Shown: University Red
- Style: FJ0231-657
Chicago Bulls Essential
24% off
You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.
Product details
- 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
- Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: University Red
- Style: FJ0231-657
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chicago Bulls Essential
24% off