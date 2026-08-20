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Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt - White

Chicago Bulls Courtside

Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt

26% off

Klarna Available at checkout.

You love the Bulls, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IF4523-100

Chicago Bulls Courtside

26% off

You love the Bulls, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.

Benefits

Heavyweight cotton fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.

Product Details

  • Ribbed neckband
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IF4523-100

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt

    Chicago Bulls Courtside

    26% off