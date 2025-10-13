Chelsea F.C. Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt

Chelsea F.C.

169,90 kr. 219,90 kr. 23% off

Channelling the energy of the early 2000s, this relaxed-fit Chelsea F.C. tee lets you rep your club in casual comfort all season long.

Behind the design: Total 90

Designed to perform through all 90 minutes of a match, the Total 90 Collection became one of the iconic kits of the 2000s thanks to its curving lines, asymmetric designs and mixed materials. This re-release brings that same energy for a new generation of players and fans.