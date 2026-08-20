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Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Bright Blue/White

Chelsea F.C. Club

Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

529,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.


  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3419-452

Chelsea F.C. Club

529,90 kr.

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.

Product details

  • Front pocket
  • Body/Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3419-452

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

    Chelsea F.C. Club

    529,90 kr.