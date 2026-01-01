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Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
479,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This Chelsea F.C. top is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
- Style: II3426-453
Chelsea F.C. Club
479,90 kr.
This Chelsea F.C. top is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
Product details
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
- Style: II3426-453
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Club
479,90 kr.