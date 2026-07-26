Nike Charge Football Shinguards

Comfortabel
Jurjen_Wispelwey
XL gekocht, zitten comfortabel. Ben zelf 1,83m L zou al echt te klein zijn.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Safety shouldn't get in the way of playing your best game. With a hard shell that creates low-profile coverage, these shinguards also have a foam back for comfort, allowing you to kick and pass in comfort.
Nike Charge
Safety shouldn't get in the way of playing your best game. With a hard shell that creates low-profile coverage, these shinguards also have a foam back for comfort, allowing you to kick and pass in comfort.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Comfortabel
Jurjen_Wispelwey
XL gekocht, zitten comfortabel. Ben zelf 1,83m L zou al echt te klein zijn.
Ras
clarissrd718951954
Parfait et confortable Je recommande
Bien.
RafaelA79795399
Buenas, pero le hace falta otro agarre en la parte de abajo porque se tiende a rodar. La esponja interna debe ser un poco más gruesa para mayor comodidad.
Nike Charge