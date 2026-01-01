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Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt - Geode Teal

Brazil

Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

199,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Show your support for Brazil in this soft, midweight cotton tee.


  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal
  • Style: IH2258-381

Brazil

199,90 kr.

Show your support for Brazil in this soft, midweight cotton tee.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal
  • Style: IH2258-381

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

    Brazil

    199,90 kr.

    Complete the look