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Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
199,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Show your support for Brazil in this soft, midweight cotton tee.
- Colour Shown: Geode Teal
- Style: IH2258-381
Brazil
199,90 kr.
Show your support for Brazil in this soft, midweight cotton tee.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Geode Teal
- Style: IH2258-381
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Brazil
199,90 kr.