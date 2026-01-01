Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
You love the Boston Celtics, so go ahead and let 'em know! This special 1/2-zip top with its rugged, scrawled aesthetic helps you stand on business for your team.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IB0383-010
Boston Celtics Courtside
You love the Boston Celtics, so go ahead and let 'em know! This special 1/2-zip top with its rugged, scrawled aesthetic helps you stand on business for your team.
Benefits
Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.
Product Details
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IB0383-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Boston Celtics Courtside