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Boston Celtics Club
Men's T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
You’re ride or die. No bandwagon hopping here. This soft cotton t-shirt authentically celebrates the soul of your favourite Celtics through community, culture and the court.
- Colour Shown: Clover
- Style: IO6277-312
Boston Celtics Club
249,90 kr.
You’re ride or die. No bandwagon hopping here. This soft cotton t-shirt authentically celebrates the soul of your favourite Celtics through community, culture and the court.
Benefits
Everyday cotton fabric feels soft and lightweight.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Clover
- Style: IO6277-312
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Boston Celtics Club
249,90 kr.