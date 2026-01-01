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Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt - Clover

Boston Celtics Club

Men's T-Shirt

249,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

You’re ride or die. No bandwagon hopping here. This soft cotton t-shirt authentically celebrates the soul of your favourite Celtics through community, culture and the court.


  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: IO6277-312

Boston Celtics Club

249,90 kr.

You’re ride or die. No bandwagon hopping here. This soft cotton t-shirt authentically celebrates the soul of your favourite Celtics through community, culture and the court.

Benefits

Everyday cotton fabric feels soft and lightweight.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: IO6277-312

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt

    Boston Celtics Club

    249,90 kr.

    Complete the look