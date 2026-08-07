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Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes - Midnight Navy/White/Midnight Navy

Book 2 'Tigers'

Basketball Shoes

1.199 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Devin Booker reps The Mitten, loud and proud. This special edition Book 2 pays homage to his home state by sporting the iconic old English D that's recognisable to any baseball fan, symbolising the strength and toughness that embodies the 313.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IM4667-400

Book 2 'Tigers'

1.199 kr.

Devin Booker reps The Mitten, loud and proud. This special edition Book 2 pays homage to his home state by sporting the iconic old English D that's recognisable to any baseball fan, symbolising the strength and toughness that embodies the 313.

Zoom Zoom

We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot for low-profile responsiveness. The modernised herringbone traction pattern was inspired by Book's love for the Air Force 1, taking its cues from heritage hoops pivot circles that deliver traction and durability.

Lightweight Upper

The upper is made of a light, durable synthetic material that disappears on your foot. It helps keep you and Book feeling fresh through the fourth quarter and beyond.

Snug Fit

A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IM4667-400

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes

Book 2 'Tigers'

1.199 kr.

Court command and forefoot quickness let you play at your own Book-like pace.

Advantage

Reactive Speed

Court Feel

Low & Grounded

Designed For

Acceleration & Deceleration

Fit

Snug

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 450g (Men's UK 8)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

Approx. 6mm

What's New?

    • Air Zoom unit moves from the heel to forefoot for quicker responsiveness.
    • Lightweight upper and low-profile design give an enhanced court feel.
    • Midfoot webbing system provides snug security.
    • Cushlon 3.0 foam and plush sockliner deliver soft and stable cushioning.
    • Sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern helps you cut and accelerate.

Features That Perform

  • Speed Control

    We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot to provide an extra turbo boost so you can blast past your defender.

  • Quick on the Ball

    An updated midfoot webbing system works with a moulded upper to provide extra stability for jabs and pivots.

  • Play with Tempo

    A lighter upper compared to the Book 1 and a lower-to-the-court feel help you stay steady and balanced for hesitations and step back jumpers.

Behind the Design

Devin Booker

"A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground".

Devin Booker

Guard, Phoenix Suns

Complete the look

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