 
image 1 of 2
Nike Basics Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs) - White

Nike Basics

Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

69,90 kr.
White
Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: CQ8848-100

Nike Basics

69,90 kr.

Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.

Product details

  • Includes 3 pairs of socks
  • 97% polyester/3% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: CQ8848-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

3.3 stars

  • AlainH962935206

    Great quality/price socks for kids

  • IbrahimC195628783

    Wie immer 1a Qualität, der kleine empfindet es sehr bequem und ist was Socken angeht sehr empfindlich.

  • Mauvaise qualité de matière pour des chaussettes

    StephaneN821772776

    Matière qui manque de coton et qui n’est pas agréable, mon fils les a porté une journée et elle sont plein de petite bouloches, je déconseille cette référence et surtout cette matiere

Nike Basics Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Basics

69,90 kr.

Complete the look