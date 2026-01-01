Nike
Baby Jersey T-Shirt and French Terry Shorts Set
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Effortlessly dress your child in this set, which includes two wardrobe essentials for a coordinated look that will complement their Nikes. The T-shirt is a cosy, oversized silhouette with a tagless neckline for a fuss-free feel, and dropped shoulders that relax the fit. The matching French terry shorts are a classic silhouette with room to move and a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. And the best part? Both pieces can be mixed and matched with pieces already in your little's wardrobe.
- Colour Shown: Mica Green
- Style: IW7975-330
Nike
Effortlessly dress your child in this set, which includes two wardrobe essentials for a coordinated look that will complement their Nikes. The T-shirt is a cosy, oversized silhouette with a tagless neckline for a fuss-free feel, and dropped shoulders that relax the fit. The matching French terry shorts are a classic silhouette with room to move and a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. And the best part? Both pieces can be mixed and matched with pieces already in your little's wardrobe.
Product details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Mica Green
- Style: IW7975-330
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
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