Nike
Baby (12–24M) Pullover Hoodie and Joggers Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
Made of fleece fabric that feels smooth and soft, this two-piece set is an easy way to dress the littlest athletes for everyday play. The hoodie has room to move and can easily layer over a tank top or tee. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband that provides a comfy fit and the tapered legs with ribbed cuffs create a cosy, secure feel that keeps up with movement.
- Colour Shown: Pink Rise
- Style: JA3287-621
Nike
Made of fleece fabric that feels smooth and soft, this two-piece set is an easy way to dress the littlest athletes for everyday play. The hoodie has room to move and can easily layer over a tank top or tee. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband that provides a comfy fit and the tapered legs with ribbed cuffs create a cosy, secure feel that keeps up with movement.
Product Details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pink Rise
- Style: JA3287-621
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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