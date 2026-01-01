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Atlético Madrid
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This classic-fit Atlético Madrid tee leaves no questions where your loyalty lies. Wear it with pride.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IM1694-010
Atlético Madrid
219,90 kr.
This classic-fit Atlético Madrid tee leaves no questions where your loyalty lies. Wear it with pride.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IM1694-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Atlético Madrid
219,90 kr.